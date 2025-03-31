SI

Leading NCAA Men’s Basketball Scorer Enters Transfer Portal

Only an injury could stop Anthony Roy this season.

Patrick Andres

Anthony Roy during Green Bay's game against Ohio State.
Anthony Roy during Green Bay's game against Ohio State. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For 11 games this season, Green Bay guard Anthony Roy absolutely vexed the college basketball world.

He dropped 35 points on Western Illinois, 34 on eventual NCAA tournament team SIU Edwardsville, 30 points on Ohio State, and 27 points on Oklahoma State. He looked like a star in the making—and then he got hurt, suffering a lower leg injury that ended his season.

Now, Roy is on the move. He has entered the transfer portal, he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN Monday morning; the Phoenix went 4-28 in year one under much-maligned coach Doug Gottlieb after rising star Sundance Wicks left for Wyoming after one year.

At the Division I level, the Oakland native previously spent time with San Francisco and New Mexico State. He has also played in the NAIA and junior college ranks.

If sustained over a full season, his 25.7 points per game would've led Division I and set a Green Bay school record.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

