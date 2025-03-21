LeBron James Congratulates Former Cavs Assistant Dan Geriot on College Coaching Job
Former Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Dan Geriot is set to take over as the head coach of Iona's men's basketball program after the school parted ways with Tobin Anderson following the conclusion of his second season with the Gaels.
No one was more fired up for Geriot than LeBron James, who took to social media to celebrate the hire with plenty of excitement.
James posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Iona officially announced Geriot's hire as the school's next head coach.
Geriot was a longtime NBA assistant before taking up the role with the Gaels. He spent nine years with the Cavaliers, working his way up the ranks before being named an assistant coach in 2018. His time in Cleveland overlapped with James for a few years from 2015 to '18, and it's clear LeBron has nothing but love for Geriot.
Geriot is the 16th men's basketball head coach in Iona's history. He'll be tasked with taking the Gaels back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since Rick Pitino's final season with the program in 2022–23.