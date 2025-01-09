SI

LeBron James Fired Up Over Dick Vitale's Positive Health News

Dick Vitale during his recovery in 2022.
Dick Vitale during his recovery in 2022.

Dick Vitale is back, baby. On Wednesday the legendary voice of college basketball announced that he had gotten some positive health news and had been cleared to return to the announcers' table and start calling college basketball games for ESPN again.

It's great news for Vitale and basketball fans who haven't heard him work a game since 2022. Among those fans is LeBron James, who tweeted out a number of raised hands emojis along with the classy message, "College hoops ain't the same w/o Dicky V calling them!"

There is no quesiton LeBron is sincere here. He often tweets about random sporting events, including regular season NBA and college basketball games. The man spent a lot of time watching sports and he grew up watching the college game during the 90s when Vitale was synonymous with the sport.

Dick Vitale and college basketball belong together. And anyone who knows ball knows that, starting with LeBron.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

