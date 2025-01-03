LeBron James Trolls Two Arizona Basketball Greats After Son Bryce Commits to Wildcats
LeBron James is excited for his son Bryce's college commitment to Arizona, but he is a bit weary of the influence of a couple of his friends that played for the program.
LeBron spoke about his son's decision on Thursday night after the Los Angeles Lakers' 114–106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
"It was his decision to make and he went where he felt comfortable," James said. "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd's a straight shooter, gave him exactly what they believe in him, what they thought about him as a person, as a player. We're happy to be part of the Bear Down community now."
He also took the opportunity to jab at two of his friends and former teammates that starred at Arizona: Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.
"Got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alum there, so not too excited about that, but other than that we're excited to go be part of the Tucson community."
Jefferson helped Arizona reach the 2001 national championship game and went on to be the No. 13 pick in the '01 NBA draft, playing for 17 years including a stint with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to '17. Frye was a two-time All-Pac-10 player at Arizona and played with James on the Cavs (2016 to '18) and the Lakers ('19).
The two started the Road Trippin' podcast while members of the Cavaliers, so it is a safe bet that they'll have something to say about Bryce's commitment—and their friend LeBron's ribbing—coming soon.