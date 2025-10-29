Loyola Men's Basketball Will Honor the Late Sister Jean With Special Jersey Patch
Loyola men's basketball's biggest fan Sister Jean died at the age of 106 back on Oct. 10. She worked with the school for 60 years, stepping back from her role on campus just weeks before dying.
Sister Jean was most known for the stardom she gained in 2018 when Loyola was the Cinderella story during March Madness. The Ramblers reached the Final Four, and Sister Jean was there every step of the way sporting her maroon and gold while sitting in her wheelchair.
To honor their longtime chaplain, the Loyola squad will sport a patch of Sister Jean on their jerseys throughout the entire 2025-26 season, which begins on Monday, Nov. 3 for the Ramblers.
"Our biggest fan will be with us all season long," the team wrote in a social media post.
Sister Jean wrote a book alongside college basketball reporter Seth Davis back in 2023, and Davis shared just how devoted Sister Jean was to basketball when speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
“She’s always praying for the Ramblers to win,” Davis said. “I said to her, ‘Is it really appropriate to ask God to help your basketball team win? Like, is that O.K.?’ And she looked at me like I had three eyes. She said, ‘Of course.’”
Sister Jean will be the Ramblers' guardian angel this season, that's for sure.