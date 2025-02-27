Magic Johnson Had Giddy Reaction to Michigan State’s Thrilling Win Over Maryland
Something special was in the air when Michigan State’s Tre Holloman pulled up from beyond half-court and sank a buzzer-beating, game-winning three-pointer against Maryland. The Spartans could feel it, and so could alum Magic Johnson.
No. 8 Michigan State walked away with a 58-55 victory over No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday night thanks to Holloman’s miraculous heave, which let out all the air from the arena as the Terrapins' home crowd could only look on in sheer disbelief.
Johnson, who notably won an NCAA title with the Spartans back in 1979, couldn’t contain his excitement after the wild victory. The Los Angeles Lakers great shared his giddy reaction to watching Holloman clinch the win for his alma mater:
"Tre Holloman hit a half-court shot to seal the victory for my Spartans over Maryland on the road and I just started jumping up and screaming like a little kid. This is their third win in a row over a ranked opponent!" Johnson wrote on X.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo simply called it like it was: A lucky shot.
Nevertheless, Michigan State (23-5) now owns a half-game lead over Michigan in the Big Ten title race, with the Spartans quickly turning things around after a sluggish start to February.
With March just around the corner, Johnson is rightfully excited about the Spartans heating up at the perfect time.