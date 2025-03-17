SI

March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament

Our staff makes round-by-round picks and decides which teams will advance to the Final Four in Tampa.

The women’s NCAA tournament bracket is set and 68 teams are ready to start dancing. And in a season that saw plenty of movement atop the rankings, the bracket fittingly revealed a few surprises as it was unveiled.

The madness begins with First Four matchups on Wednesday and Thursday, with the first round tipping off Friday morning. Who will cut down the nets in Tampa on April 6? Our writers and editors make their picks.

Emma Baccellieri

Baccellieri’s Final Four: UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and UConn Huskies.

Baccellieri’s 2025 champion: South Carolina.

Clare Brennan

Brennan’s Final Four: UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and UConn Huskies.

Brennan’s 2025 champion: South Carolina.

Zach Koons

Koons’s Final Four: UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, TCU Horned Frogs and USC Trojans.

Koons’s 2025 champion: USC.

Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton’s Final Four: UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and UConn Huskies.

Swinton’s 2025 champion: UConn.

Kristen Nelson

Nelson’s Final Four: UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecoks, TCU Horned Frogs and UConn Huskies.

Nelson’s 2025 champion: UConn.

