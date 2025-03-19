March Madness Fans Loved Alabama State's Home-Run Pass for the Win vs. Saint Francis
March Madness always brings college basketball's most memorable moments. But nobody thought this year's NCAA tournament would bring fireworks this soon. I mean, it's only Tuesday. And the first matchup of the First Four play-in games, for that matter.
A pair of No. 16 seeds, the Alabama State Hornets and Saint Francis Red Flash battled for the right to play No. 1 overall seed Auburn. The game looked headed for overtime, all tied up at 68 apiece with 3.4 seconds remaining, with Alabama State inbounding and having to go the length of the floor.
Hornets guard Micah Simpson threw the ball to the opposite free-throw line, which bounced around and into the hands of Amarr Knox for a layup with 0.7 seconds on the clock. Alabama State went up 70-68 and advanced. Chaos.
And basketball fans around the internet took it as a sign that March was officially here:
What a play. Alabama State moves on to play No. 1 seed Auburn in an in-state first-round matchup. That game tips off Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET on CBS.