March Madness Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Attend the First, Second Rounds?
The men's March Madness tournament is once again upon us, which means sports fans from all over the country must now decide whether they'd like to take the plunge and splurge on tickets to a game.
While you shouldn't expect a ticket to an NCAA tournament game to be cheap, per se, there are some surprisingly affordable seats among this year's crop of games, running as low as $11 for the first round and as high as $321 during the Sweet Sixteen. Though prices will fluctuate until the day of, the below offers a helpful look at the current landscape as of March 18, 2025, at which point the first of the First Four contests will be kicking off at 6:40 p.m. ET and 9:10 p.m ET.
For an NCAA-provided guide for buying tickets, click here.
How Much are Tickets to the First Four?
Though it might be too late for the first two First Four games, avid fans can still get tickets to the second round of matchups happening March 19. Tickets, available through Ticketmaster, start at $111 for one.
How Much are Tickets to the First Round?
The price of tickets to the first round of March Madness depends on location and session number. For instance, the cheapest single ticket to round one, session one at Ball Arena costs $93.60, while the cheapest single ticket at Rupp Arena in Lexington costs $50. For session two, however, a single ticket at Ball Arena costs a minimum of $137.76, while a single seat at Rupp is going for as low as $11.
How Much are Tickets to the Second Round?
Expect an increase in prices for the second round. In Denver, a single second-round ticket will cost you around $167.31; in Kentucky, you're looking at $120. And at Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island, a single seat is priced close to $260.
You can also buy tickets to the first and second rounds at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas; Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio; Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
How Much are Tickets to the Sweet Sixteen?
The Sweet Sixteen games will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; the Chase Center in San Francisco, California; the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia; and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ticket prices vary by locale.
At Lucas Oil, the cheapest single ticket is $150; at Prudential, however, it is $235. Meanwhile, the lowest cost option in Atlanta is $321. Tickets to the Chase Center were not available online at the time of this writing.
How Much are Tickets to the Elite Eight?
It's a similar sitch for seats to the Elite Eight, which will be held across the same four venues. In New Jersey, the cheapest single tickets fall around $265. In Atlanta, that bar is approximately $195. And in Indianapolis, you're looking at a minimum of $125 for a single session ticket.
The Chase Center does have Elite Eight tickets listed online right now, with the cheapest being $155.50
How Much are Tickets to the Final Four and Championship Games?
The Final Four and the championship game will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets for two people can be purchased at a minimum of $243 per person for the Final Four, and $159 for the championship. You can also buy two tickets for both days at one time for around $400 per.