Paige Bueckers’s Iconic Locker Room Photo After UConn's NCAA Title Win Loved by Fans
Paige Bueckers's legendary college basketball career came to a fitting end Sunday as she helped lead the UConn Huskies to their 12th national title. And they did it in style by blowing out Dawn Staley's very talented South Carolina team, 82–59, in Tampa.
Bueckers, who will most likely be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft next week, had 17 points in her final game. One of the lasting moments on the court happened as she subbed out one last time and shared a hug with her head coach, Geno Auriemma, who had a sweet message for one of the best players he's ever coached at UConn.
Later in the locker room UConn shared an iconic photo of Bueckers, who seemed to be overcome with emotions while taking it all in.
Fans rightfully loved that.
