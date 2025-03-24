SI

Maryland's Derik Queen Had Perfect Explanation for Confidence Ahead of Game-Winning Shot

Derik Queen was born for this.

Brigid Kennedy

Derik Queen on March 23, 2025.
March Madness fans got their first buzzer-beater of the tournament on Sunday night when Maryland just narrowly fended off Colorado State in a 72–71 finish, courtesy of Terrapins freshman Derik Queen.

With just seconds remaining and the Rams up 71–70, Maryland took a time-out, at which point Queen confidently asked head coach Kevin Willard for the ball. Well, Willard gave him what he wanted, and the 6'10" Queen delivered, nailing a buzzer-beater off the glass despite some potentially questionable footwork.

Asked after the fact where he gets his confidence (vis-à-vis his request for the ball), Queen had the perfect response for reporter Andy Katz: "I'm from Baltimore. That’s why,” he said.

Yeah, that explains it.

Outside of the electric buzzer beater, Queen had an otherwise great game vs. the Rams, putting up a team-leading 17 points, plus six rebounds and one assist.

The Terrapins now move to the Sweet 16, where they'll have their work cut out for them against No. 1 Florida. That game is slated for Thursday, March 27.

