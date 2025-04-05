Maryland’s Derik Queen Officially Announces NBA Draft Decision
Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen is entering the 2025 NBA draft, Queen told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter late Friday night.
Queen helped lead Maryland to the Sweet 16 in the men's NCAA tournament, where the standout freshman put up 27 points but ultimately saw his team get knocked out by Florida in an 87-71 loss.
"I'm proud to say that I'm entering the 2025 NBA draft," Queen announced on the air.
“You know it’s the truth, Maryland’s always going to have your back. You’re from Baltimore, but you’re also from College Park now. You are a Terp forever!” Van Pelt said.
Queen will now be a part of the Terrapins' mass exodus after their Sweet 16 run and the drama-filled exit of ex-head coach Kevin Willard. The 6'10" center did thank Willard during his draft announcement as well as others within his "inner circle."
Former Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams will reportedly fill Maryland's head coaching vacancy to replace Willard, who left to take the Villanova job last week.
Queen, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in his freshman season and arguably improved his stock after an impressive showing in the NCAA tournament, averaging 18.6 points across three games.
The Maryland big man is a potential lottery pick this summer as he looks to extend his career beyond College Park.