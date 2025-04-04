SI

Derik Queen Spoke for All Maryland Fans on Kevin Willard's First Villanova Post

A noteworthy reaction from the Terps star.

Blake Silverman

New Villanova coach Willard speaks to his new fans
New Villanova coach Willard speaks to his new fans / Screengrab via Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) on X/Twitter
In this story:

Kevin Willard caused a stir when he left Maryland to become Villanova's new basketball coach, news that became official Sunday. He drew criticism after publicly ripping Maryland's athletic department for a lack of investment in his now former program.

Terrapins fans didn't receive that too well amid rumors that their coach was set to depart for the Villanova job—smoke that did turn into fire. Willard was boo'd while fans saw Maryland off to their Sweet 16 appearance, a game that turned into his last leading the Terps.

The circumstances brought an awkward transition and even more criticism, including from ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, a proud Maryland alum.

Now, Willard is looking ahead as he posted his first message to Villanova fans ahead of the Wildcats' game Thursday night against USC in the College Basketball Crown tournament. The message was simple: He's excited to lead the program and reminded fans to root for the Wildcats in the Crown as he wore a light blue Villanova sweater.

Maryland freshman star center Derik Queen spoke for Terps fans as he responded to Willard's video:

Queen lifted the Terps to the Sweet 16 with a game-winning buzzer-beater to take down Colorado State. He's likely off to the NBA himself as Buzz Williams takes over at Maryland amid Willard's odd departure.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball