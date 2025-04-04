Derik Queen Spoke for All Maryland Fans on Kevin Willard's First Villanova Post
Kevin Willard caused a stir when he left Maryland to become Villanova's new basketball coach, news that became official Sunday. He drew criticism after publicly ripping Maryland's athletic department for a lack of investment in his now former program.
Terrapins fans didn't receive that too well amid rumors that their coach was set to depart for the Villanova job—smoke that did turn into fire. Willard was boo'd while fans saw Maryland off to their Sweet 16 appearance, a game that turned into his last leading the Terps.
The circumstances brought an awkward transition and even more criticism, including from ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, a proud Maryland alum.
Now, Willard is looking ahead as he posted his first message to Villanova fans ahead of the Wildcats' game Thursday night against USC in the College Basketball Crown tournament. The message was simple: He's excited to lead the program and reminded fans to root for the Wildcats in the Crown as he wore a light blue Villanova sweater.
Maryland freshman star center Derik Queen spoke for Terps fans as he responded to Willard's video:
Queen lifted the Terps to the Sweet 16 with a game-winning buzzer-beater to take down Colorado State. He's likely off to the NBA himself as Buzz Williams takes over at Maryland amid Willard's odd departure.