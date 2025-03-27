Maryland Fans Boo Coach Kevin Willard While Sending Terrapins Off to Sweet 16
Thursday should be a happy occasion for Maryland fans, as they cheer their team into its first men's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 since 2016.
Unfortunately for them, it has turned into an awkward one. Terrapins coach Kevin Willard has embarked upon something of a small-scale rebellion against his school's administration, all while constantly dodging rumors linking him to Villanova's open job. Amazingly, Maryland has continued to win—downing Colorado State Sunday on a buzzer-beater from center Derik Queen.
These factors combined to create the feel-bad moment of the NCAA tournament: Willard getting booed while Maryland fans sent their team off to its game against Florida Thursday evening.
What a mess. There's a lot of blame to go around, as athletic director Damon Evans compounded matters by leaving for SMU Friday.
If there's a redeeming storyline to be found in College Park, it's in the feats of the "Crab Five"—whose compelling play and cutesy nickname has made them must-watch television.