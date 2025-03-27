SI

Derik Queen Signs Sweet Endorsement Deal Just Days After NCAA Tournament Buzzer Beater

Karl Rasmussen

Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen shoots the ball against Colorado State.
Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen shoots the ball against Colorado State. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Thanks to some late heroics from freshman center Derik Queen, the Maryland Terrapins advanced to the Sweet 16 by the skin of their teeth. Now, just days later, Queen has landed himself a sweet endorsement deal.

According to Darren Rovell of Cllct, Queen has landed himself a fitting NIL deal with Dairy Queen after his game-winning shot against Colorado State landed him in the national spotlight and helped Maryland stay afloat in March Madness.

Per Rovell, as part of the endorsement deals, DQ and Queen shot multiple videos in which he's promoting their most famous dessert item, the Blizzard.

Given the similarities between his name and the name of the fast food chain, the two sides seem like a perfect fit. College basketball fans have been clamoring to see Queen and DQ partner up since he hit the first buzzer-beater of March Madness. And it looks as if they got their wish on the very same day that the Terps will look to stun No. 1 Florida in the NCAA tournament.

