Maryland Survives 2OT Thriller vs. Alabama Thanks to Stellar Last-Second Defensive Stand
Maryland is off to the Sweet 16 in dramatic fashion, after a thrilling 111-108 double-overtime win over Alabama. The Terrapins trailed by 17 points late in the third quarter, making a dramatic comeback to eventually secure the win at home and advance over the Crimson Tide in the women's NCAA tournament Monday.
The Terps led by three points with 1.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime, leaving the Crimson Tide a last-second opportunity to force another overtime. Alabama's plan was to get the ball to Sarah Ashlee Barker, who dominated with 45 points on the night.
As the Crimson Tide struggled to inbound the ball, Karly Weathers found Barker on the perimeter, but Maryland's Sarah Te-Biasu got in the way to tip the pass into teammate Allie Kubek's hands. The awesome defensive play sealed the improbable comeback for the Terps in what was a career game for Barker.
At the end of the first overtime, Barker was fouled on a three-point shot and nailed all three free throws to force a second overtime. Her 45 points were a career high and the most points ever by an SEC player in an NCAA tournament game.
Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with 28 points, followed closely behind by Te-Biasu's 26 and another 24 from Kaylene Smikle. Kubek had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Te-Biasu and Barker traded clutch buckets all game. At the end of regulation, Barker made a three to give Alabama a three-point lead with 37 seconds remaining. Te-Biasu followed that with a three of her own with 12 seconds left, which turned into the shot that forced overtime.
Maryland survives a thriller and advances to the Sweet 16 where it will play No. 1 seed and defending champion South Carolina.