Maui Invitational Honors the Late Bill Walton With a Heartwarming Tribute
Bill Walton, an NBA Hall of Famer who was also a legendary college basketball announcer, died at the age of 71 in May, making this year's Maui Invitational men's basketball tournament the first one without Walton in attendance.
Walton was known for his big personality on the sideline while he was an announcer. He famously sported tie-dye shirts, and frequently donned Hawaiian shirts during the Maui Invitational. The tournament found the perfect way to honor Walton at this week's event—two tie-dyed Hawaiian shirts were draped over an announcer's chair with a lei and a shirt that said "Walton" on top.
ESPN even showed a heartwarming tribute video of Walton ahead of the start of the Maui Invitational on Monday. It included some of the best and funniest moments of Walton at the tournament.
It's clear the Maui Invitational, and all of college basketball, just isn't the same without Walton's voice announcing the games.