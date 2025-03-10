SI

Men’s Bracket Watch: Ohio State Nabs Last At-Large Despite Ugly Résumé

The bubble discussion is a tricky one but the Buckeyes’ quality wins should give them the edge.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to college basketball’s Championship Week! With Selection Sunday officially days and not weeks away, Sports Illustrated is bringing you daily (and sometimes hourly) updates to the projected field as conference tournament results come in. From automatic bids being locked up in smaller conferences to key bubble battles in the power leagues, we’re keeping you updated with all the news and notes to get you prepared for the bracket reveal Sunday evening. 

Here’s a look at the latest projected men’s field: 

On the Bubble: 

Last Four Byes: 

Vanderbilt Commodores

Baylor Bears

Oklahoma Sooners

Indiana Hoosiers

Last Four In: 

Arkansas Razorbacks

San Diego State Aztecs

Xavier Musketeers

Ohio State Buckeyes

First Four Out: 

North Carolina Tar Heels

Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos

UC Irvine Anteaters

Next Four Out: 

Texas Longhorns

SMU Mustangs

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Dayton Flyers

More separation has been created around the cut line after this weekend’s results. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Indiana all added needle-moving wins to their résumés to provide themselves some cushion. In the end, the debate came down to Ohio State, North Carolina, Colorado State and Boise State for the final spot in the field heading into Champ Week. All four have deeply flawed résumés, but for now, the Buckeyes’ quality wins over Kentucky, Maryland and Purdue were enough to overlook their ugly 17–14 overall record. The team making things most interesting at the moment is Colorado State, which continued its surge with a huge road win at Boise State Friday night. An at-large may still be a stretch, but CSU could make a very compelling case with a trip to the Mountain West title game. 

It’s also worth noting that the current cut line is likely to move up at some point this week due to bid-stealer situations. The first such scenario (Drake losing in the Missouri Valley tournament and joining the at-large pool) didn’t come to fruition, but several others could emerge over the course of the week. 

Automatic Bids to Be Clinched Today: 

  • Sun Belt: No. 4 Arkansas State vs. No. 3 Troy
  • SoCon: No. 5 Furman vs. No. 6 Wofford

Bubble Games To Watch: N/A

BOLD indicates clinched automatic bid

* indicates projected automatic bid

South Region:

No. 1 Auburn Tigers* vs. No. 16 SIUE Cougars/American Eagles*

No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 9 New Mexico Lobos*

No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Xavier/Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 13 High Point Panthers

No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 11 Drake Bulldogs

No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 14 Utah Valley Wolverines*

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears

No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 15 Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks

East Region: 

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils* vs. No. 16 Quinnipiac Bobcats*/Southern Jaguars*

No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Creighton Bluejays

No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels* vs. No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys*

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 13 Akron Zips*

No. 6 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 14 Northern Colorado Bears*

No. 7 Memphis Tigers* vs. No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials*

Midwest Region: 

No. 1 Houston Cougars* vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans*

No. 8 UConn Huskies vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 12 VCU Rams*

No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 13 Lipscomb Bisons

No. 6 BYU Cougars vs. No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks/San Diego State Aztecs

No. 3 St. John's Red Storm* vs. No. 14 Furman Paladins*

No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs*

West Region: 

No. 1 Florida Gators vs. No. 16 Central Connecticut Blue Devils*

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 Utah State Aggies

No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames*

No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 13 Yale Bulldogs*

No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 11 UC San Diego Tritons*

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 14 Arkansas State Red Wolves*

No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 2 Michigan State Spartans* vs. No. 15 Towson Tigers*

Published
