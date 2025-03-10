SI:AM | Every Team to Clinch a March Madness Berth Thus Far

"AND HIGH POINT REACHES NEW HEIGHTS! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR DIVISION ONE HISTORY, THE PANTHERS WILL PLAY IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!"



Matt Schick with the ESPN2 call as High Point erases a 15-point deficit to beat Winthrop in the Big South Championship. 🏀🏆🕺🎙️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ov3qFppds2