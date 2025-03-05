Miami Hires Duke Assistant Jai Lucas As Next Men's Basketball Head Coach
The University of Miami has hired Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas as their next HC, Peter Ariz of CanesInSight first reported on Feb. 22 and ESPN's Jeff Borzello later confirmed on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old will be tasked with revitalizing a program struggling mightily this season; currently, the team sits at 6–24 overall and 2–17 in the ACC. His appointment follows the sudden retirement of head coach Jim Larrañaga in December and the brief tenure of interim head coach Bill Courtney.
At Duke, Lucas's standout impact has been his recruiting efforts, bringing in Cooper Flagg and the Boozer twins, among other five-star prospects. The Blue Devils are also No. 2 in the country right now and Lucas, son of former NBA player John Lucas, of course had a hand in that success.
Lucas started his career at the University of Texas before moving to Kentucky and later Duke in May 2022. He was promoted to associate head coach in June 2023. With a recruiting resume like his, he stands to transform Miami into a destination for top talent, something the program has struggled to do in years past.