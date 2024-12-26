Longtime Miami Coach Jim Larranaga to Step Down After 4-8 Start to 2024-25 Season
After 14 successful seasons with Miami, Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga is calling it a career.
Larranaga plans to step down as Miami's coach, according to a Thursday morning report from Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald. The Associated Press also had a source confirm the move. The reports come amid a 4-8 start for the Hurricanes, who have made six NCAA tournaments under Larranaga.
On Saturday, Miami lost to Mount St. Mary's—KenPom's No. 235 ranked team as of Thursday morning—78-74 in overtime. The Hurricanes previously lost to Charleston Southern on Nov. 30.
Larranaga, 75, coached 11 years at Bowling Green, 13 years at George Mason, and 14 years at Miami.
In 2006, the Bronx native captured America's imagination by taking George Mason to the men's Final Four as a No. 11 seed. The Patriots beat Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and UConn before losing to Florida.
Taking the helm of a Hurricanes team with minimal hoops tradition, Larranaga cracked the top 10 in four different seasons. In a year where he didn't—2023—he piloted Miami to its first Final Four.