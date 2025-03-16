SI

Michigan's Tre Donaldson Got Back His Gum at the Expense of Free Throws for Wisconsin

Five-second rule.

Blake Silverman

Michigan's Donaldson picks up his gum on defense
Michigan's Donaldson picks up his gum on defense / Screengrab via CBS Sports
Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson activated the five-second rule in the middle of a play during the Big Ten championship game Sunday. While defending Wisconsin's John Tonje, Donaldson's gum slipped out of his mouth and he immediately bent down to scoop it back up.

Tonje took advantage of the moment, cutting to the hoop with a clean path as Donaldson scrambled to recover and committed a foul which gave the Badgers two foul shots. Donaldson picked the gum up with his right hand, the same arm he used to contend Tonje's layup, with gum still in hand.

"A little chew of Juicy Fruit," legendary broadcaster Bill Raftery joked on the call. "And all the sudden a little step-and-go."

Tonje converted on both free throws after the defensive lapse. And Donaldson did in fact put the gum back in his mouth after the play. But at least he didn't let anyone step on it.

"How do you explain that to your coach when he says, 'how'd you get beat?'" Raftery continued.

Donaldson sent his Wolverines to the Big Ten tournament title game when he made a smooth coast-to-coast lay-in with 0.1 seconds on the clock to give Michigan an 81–80 win over Maryland in the semifinals.

