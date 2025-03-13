Minnesota Dismisses Coach Ben Johnson After Early Big Ten Tournament Exit
Mere hours after exiting the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in the first round, Minnesota is making a coaching change.
The Golden Gophers have dismissed coach Ben Johnson, they announced early Thursday morning following their 72–64 loss to Northwestern Wednesday.
"I met with Ben in-person early this morning... and informed him that we were making a change in leadership," athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "I thanked him for his dedication and for guiding the program, one he cares deeply about, for the last four years."
Johnson, 44, went 56-71 in four years with the Golden Gophers—a team for which he played from 2003 to '04.
Minnesota hired him after the 2021 season, dismissing coach Richard Pitino—who has since found success at New Mexico—to do so. Johnson had been serving as an assistant at Xavier.
The Golden Gophers made just one postseason appearance under Johnson, beating Butler in the 2024 NIT before falling to Indiana State. The program's last NCAA tournament appearance came under Pitino in 2019.