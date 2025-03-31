SI

NCAA Men's Final Four Schedule, Location, Teams & How to Watch

Here’s how to watch the Final Four this year.

Stephen Douglas

Duke celebrates making the Final Four.
Duke celebrates making the Final Four. / Photo by Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball Final Four is set. Four of the best teams in college basketball—both this year and maybe ever—will meet in Texas to determine this season's champion. Some of the biggest names in college basketball are involved which could mean big ratings. At the very least everyone is optimistic about great games.

You can find information below on the 2025 Final Four who, what, where, when, why and how.

2025 Final Four Schedule

Game

Date

Matchup

Time and Channel

Final Four

Saturday, April 5

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn

6:09pm Eastern - CBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 5

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston

8:49pm Eastern - CBS

National Championship

Monday, April 7

TBD

8:50pm Eastern - CBS

2025 Final Four Location

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be the fifth time the Final Four has been played in San Antonio. The Final Four was previously held at the Alamodome in 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018.

2025 Final Four Teams

School

Record

Final Four Appearances

National Championships

Duke Blue Devils

35-3

18

1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

Houston Cougars

34-4

7

1983, 1984

Florida Gators

34-4

6

2006, 2007

Auburn Tigers

32-5

2

None

How to Watch the 2025 Final Four

You can watch the entirety of the Final Four on CBS.

CBS broadcasted the Final Four every season from 1982 to 2015. Since 2016 they have alternated years with TBS. You do not have to think about TruTV again until March 17, 2026 when next year's tournament begins.



