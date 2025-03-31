NCAA Men's Final Four Schedule, Location, Teams & How to Watch
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball Final Four is set. Four of the best teams in college basketball—both this year and maybe ever—will meet in Texas to determine this season's champion. Some of the biggest names in college basketball are involved which could mean big ratings. At the very least everyone is optimistic about great games.
You can find information below on the 2025 Final Four who, what, where, when, why and how.
2025 Final Four Schedule
Game
Date
Matchup
Time and Channel
Final Four
Saturday, April 5
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn
6:09pm Eastern - CBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 5
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston
8:49pm Eastern - CBS
National Championship
Monday, April 7
TBD
8:50pm Eastern - CBS
2025 Final Four Location
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be the fifth time the Final Four has been played in San Antonio. The Final Four was previously held at the Alamodome in 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018.
2025 Final Four Teams
School
Record
Final Four Appearances
National Championships
Duke Blue Devils
35-3
18
1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Houston Cougars
34-4
7
1983, 1984
Florida Gators
34-4
6
2006, 2007
Auburn Tigers
32-5
2
None
How to Watch the 2025 Final Four
You can watch the entirety of the Final Four on CBS.
CBS broadcasted the Final Four every season from 1982 to 2015. Since 2016 they have alternated years with TBS. You do not have to think about TruTV again until March 17, 2026 when next year's tournament begins.