New Mexico Star Donovan Dent Transferring to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins are about to get an influx of scoring next season as, according to multiple reports, star guard Donovan Dent is transferring from New Mexico to Los Angeles in 2025.
The news of Dent's transfer was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The 6'2" former Lobos guard led the Mountain West in scoring last season with 20.4 points per game while also dishing out 6.4 assists. He was named the conference's Player of the Year, elected to the All-Mountain West first team, and helped led New Mexico to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. Dent—who entered the transfer portal last week—had played his entire collegiate career under head coach Richard Pitino, who was hired by the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday.
Originally from Corona, Calif., just an hour from UCLA's campus, Dent joins a Bruins team led by head coach Mick Cronin. The (considered to be) blue bloods went 23-11 last season before being bounced by Tennessee in the Round of 32 of March Madness.