Nick Saban Drops by LSU Women's Basketball Practice, Offers Helpful Life Advice
Life has been good for LSU women's basketball so far this season. On Monday, the Tigers authoritatively inaugurated life after star forward Angel Reese by crushing Eastern Kentucky 95–44 in their opener.
However, there's no such thing as too much motivation, and on Friday, ex-Tigers football coach Nick Saban stopped by LSU's practice to offer coach Kim Mulkey's squad some life advice.
"The most important thing for everybody here is how can you create the most value for yourself by the choices and decisions you make as a person, as a student, and as a player," Saban said. "All those things will help you be more successful in life."
Saban is back in Baton Rouge, La., in advance of College GameDay setting up shop on the scene of Alabama and the Tigers' football game Saturday. In five years with LSU, Saban went 48–16 and won the 2003 national title.
"I'm gonna watch how you guys do," Saban said, referring to the Tigers' hardwood clash with Northwestern State Friday. "I still root for LSU all the time ... except when they play Alabama."