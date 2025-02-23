No. 13 NC State Upsets Top-Ranked Notre Dame in Double Overtime Thriller
No. 13 NC State welcomed No. 1 Notre Dame to Raleigh on Sunday afternoon, looking to score an upset victory over the top-ranked Irish in the program's biggest game of the season.
And while it took two overtimes, the Wolfpack did just that.
NC State's Zoe Brooks scored 33 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a 104-95 double overtime victory over the Fighting Irish on Sunday afternoon. Brooks paced the 'Pack, as all five starters scored in double-figures in the hard fought team win.
NC State led 84-81 with seconds remaining in regulation, but Notre Dame's Sonia Citron buried a contested deep three to tie the game as time expired.
But in the second overtime, NC State tightened the screws on defense and began to gain separation. Wolfpack guard Aziaha James put an exclamation point on the game as NC State pulled away with a highlight reel layup on a fastbreak in the second extra session.
Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, while Citron scored 23 and Olivia Miles added 22 in the loss.
The victory for NC State was the program's first victory over an AP No. 1 opponent in three years.