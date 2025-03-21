Norfolk State 'Angry' After Being Tabbed As Nearly 30-Point Underdogs vs. Florida
The No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartans are a heavy underdog against the No. 1 seed Florida Gators on Friday, and Spartans head coach Robert Jones is not happy about it.
Not because he doesn't respect Florida, but because he believes his team can compete. Florida is a 27.5-point favorite heading into the matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
"I know Florida's really, really good, and they run a great program, got great players, but are we that bad that the point spread is like that?" Jones said. "I'm a little angry, and like I said, I'm a little bit more focused and play better when I'm angry."
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans are a veteran group that has made the tournament three times in the last five seasons. They have the experience to make winning plays, and Jones is counting on his team to show up.
"No one in that locker room is scared," Jones added. "There's doubters in the world because people think that, oh, he's just doing it in in the MEAC or he's just doing it in the HBCU, and that's a damn lie," Jones said. "We do it all across the country, against some of your favorite coaches have lost to Norfolk State. It's just another opportunity to go out there with a chip on our shoulder, or my shoulder too, and show the world that it's different than what they think it is."
If Norfolk State were to pull off the unthinkable, it would just be the third time ever that a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. No. 16 seeds are 2-156 all-time against No. 1 seeds after Thursday's NCAA tournament results.