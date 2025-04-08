North Carolina Fan Takes On-Camera Opportunity to Troll Duke at Wrestling Event
When Duke came apart at the seams Saturday in the men's Final Four against Houston, there was a shadow winner: North Carolina.
The Tar Heels had a tough time cracking the Blue Devils this season, losing by 17 to them on Feb. 1, 13 on March 8, and three on March 14 in the ACC tournament. However, the losers of the eternal turf war between the two schools can console themselves by taking pleasure in the other's misfortune—and that's precisely what happened this year.
On Sunday, a Tar Heels fan shown on camera at All Elite Wrestling's Dynasty event—held at Temple's Liacouras Center—trolled Duke by holding up the final score of its loss to the Cougars.
North Carolina, for its part, exited the NCAA tournament in the first round at the hands of Ole Miss.
Has that slice of humble pie tempered Tar Heels' boldness? Not even a little, it would appear.