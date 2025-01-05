Northwestern Guard Spits Out Tooth While Driving to the Basket vs. Purdue
Northwestern visited Purdue on Sunday for an early season Big Ten basketball clash. Both teams entered the game with 10-4 records, but Purdue took a 41-18 lead into halftime.
To make things worse for Northwestern, the Wildcats' leading scorer, Brooks Barhizer, had his teeth knocked out. Again.
Here's the video of what looked like Barnhizer's tooth flying out after he split a double-team.
When they showed a close-up of the tooth, it turned out to be two fake teeth, which was captured in this disturbingly clear image.
Yes, those are false front teeth. Turns out Barnhizer had his teeth knocked out in practice in December and needed a bone graft. He's going to have surgery to have them permanently replaced after the season.
At this point Barnhizer should probably just finish the season with the gap in his teeth. It will make meals tougher, but there will be a lot less cleanup on the court during games.