SI

Ohio State Women's Basketball Coach Kevin McGuff Charged With DUI

McGuff was arrested in Dublin, OH on May 6.

Mike McDaniel

Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on May 6 in Dublin, Ohio, according to a report from Eleven Warriors.

McGuff was arrested after a witness reported that a vehicle "struck several curbs and drove through the lawn of a residence."

"Due to the totality of the circumstances including, Kevin's car parked partially in his yard, Kevin not being able to roll down his window, unnatural duration it took to respond to basic questions, the poor performance of the in-car tests, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and the clues that I observed during his Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, I placed Kevin under arrest for OVI," the arresting officer wrote in the police report, per Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State's athletic department said they're monitoring the situation closely and will share additional information at the appropriate time.

McGuff has been the head coach of the women's basketball program at Ohio State since the 2013 season. He is 276–113 at Ohio State with eight NCAA tournament appearances.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball