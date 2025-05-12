Ohio State Women's Basketball Coach Kevin McGuff Charged With DUI
Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on May 6 in Dublin, Ohio, according to a report from Eleven Warriors.
McGuff was arrested after a witness reported that a vehicle "struck several curbs and drove through the lawn of a residence."
"Due to the totality of the circumstances including, Kevin's car parked partially in his yard, Kevin not being able to roll down his window, unnatural duration it took to respond to basic questions, the poor performance of the in-car tests, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and the clues that I observed during his Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, I placed Kevin under arrest for OVI," the arresting officer wrote in the police report, per Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State's athletic department said they're monitoring the situation closely and will share additional information at the appropriate time.
McGuff has been the head coach of the women's basketball program at Ohio State since the 2013 season. He is 276–113 at Ohio State with eight NCAA tournament appearances.