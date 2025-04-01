SI

One Wild Stat Spells Trouble for South Carolina in NCAA Women's Final Four

The Gamecocks will have some tough competition this weekend.

Madison Williams

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts the nets after the Gamecocks advance to the Final Four.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts the nets after the Gamecocks advance to the Final Four. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An interesting scenario has emerged with the four teams left in the NCAA women's Final Four.

South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and UConn will all compete on Friday for a chance to reach the title game on Sunday. While South Carolina is seen as one of the favorites to repeat as champions, the Gamecocks will face some tough competition.

In fact, the only three teams that have defeated the Gamecocks since March, 31, 2023 are Texas, UCLA and UConn, as The Greenville News' LuLu Kesin pointed out. What are the odds?

South Carolina suffered three losses during the 2024-25 regular season, and, you guessed it, the three other Final Four teams are who handed the Gamecocks those losses. UCLA beat South Carolina 77-62 on Nov. 24, then Texas won 66-62 on Feb. 9 and UConn won 87-58 on Feb. 16.

The Gamecocks will face the Longhorns first on Friday in the Final Four. South Carolina actually beat Texas twice this season, including during the SEC tournament title game. The Gamecocks are seen as favorites to advance to the national title game.

Coincidentally, South Carolina's last loss to a different team other than the aforementioned trio came during the 2023 Final Four game vs. Iowa. Will one of the three teams listed above be able to beat the Gamecocks again either on Friday or Sunday?

