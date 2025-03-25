Paige Bueckers Went Bonkers for Final Home Game of UConn Career
Paige Bueckers tied her career-high with 34 points in the final home game of her collegiate career at Gampel Pavilion as the second-seeded UConn Huskies routed No. 10 seed South Dakota State 91-57 in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament on Monday night.
Bueckers missed her first two attempts from the field, then didn't miss another shot in the first quarter en route to scoring 10 straight points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer as time expired in the opening period.
And she stayed warm in the second quarter, adding another nine points to give her 21 at the half, as the Huskies carried a 15-point lead into the locker room.
With a made jumper with 4:11 remaining in the third period, Bueckers reached 30 points in a game for the first time this season. Then, in the fourth quarter, Bueckers sank another jumper with 3:51 remaining to match her career high of 34 points.
With the game in hand, Bueckers then checked out of the game, but not before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at Gampel Pavilion in a special moment.
The huge scoring performance was the sixth 25-point game of Bueckers's career in the NCAA tournament, tying former Huskies star and six-time WNBA All-Star Maya Moore for the most such games by a UConn player in the last 25 years, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
Bueckers and UConn move on to the Sweet 16, where they'll face No. 3 Oklahoma.