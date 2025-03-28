Paige Bueckers Confirms Plans to Enter 2025 WNBA Draft
Paige Bueckers is headed to the WNBA.
ESPN's Rebecca Lobo is reporting the UConn star will indeed enter the 2025 WNBA Draft after some speculation that she would explore other options. Bueckers is the favorite to be the top selection in the draft, and the Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick.
There was speculation that Bueckers could opt not to declare for this year's draft and instead play in Unrivaled before declaring for the 2026 WNBA draft. Instead, the 2021 national player of the year will head to the next level soon.
Bueckers is a three-time first-team All-American and a three-time Big East Player of the Year. She missed the 2022-23 season after suffering a torn ACL, but has bounced back and returned to her dominant self the last two seasons.
This year she has averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.
The only thing left for Bueckers to accomplish in her storied college career is winning a national championship. She has thus far led UConn to the Sweet 16, where they will face Oklahoma on Saturday night.
We now know for certain that after the tournament is over she'll be headed to the pros.