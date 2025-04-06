Geno Auriemma Shared Sweet Message He Told Paige Bueckers During Emotional Hug
Paige Bueckers ended her UConn career just how she wanted to on Sunday—with a dominant win in the NCAA championship over South Carolina.
One of the greatest players to ever wear the Huskies uniform, Bueckers leaves UConn a champion.
UConn was up big late against the Gamecocks, allowing head coach Geno Auriemma to give a curtain call to his stars. He subbed out Bueckers for one final time with the game well in hand so she could receive a much-deserved ovation.
As she walked off the court, Auriemma and Bueckers embraced in an extremely sweet moment.
After the game, Auriemma was asked what he told Bueckers in that moment. While other figures in sports might have kept the words to themselves, Auriemma let the audience in.
"I love you,” Auriemma said he told Bueckers. “That's all I could say. I love you."
Bueckers was already set to leave UConn with a legacy few players could ever match. Now, she leaves the university with another banner in the rafters as well.