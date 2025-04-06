SI

Geno Auriemma Shared Sweet Message He Told Paige Bueckers During Emotional Hug

It’s the end of an astounding career for Paige Bueckers.

Tyler Lauletta

Geno Auriemma embraces Paige Bueckers in the final minutes of the NCAA championship.
Geno Auriemma embraces Paige Bueckers in the final minutes of the NCAA championship. / Erick W Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers ended her UConn career just how she wanted to on Sunday—with a dominant win in the NCAA championship over South Carolina.

One of the greatest players to ever wear the Huskies uniform, Bueckers leaves UConn a champion.

UConn was up big late against the Gamecocks, allowing head coach Geno Auriemma to give a curtain call to his stars. He subbed out Bueckers for one final time with the game well in hand so she could receive a much-deserved ovation.

As she walked off the court, Auriemma and Bueckers embraced in an extremely sweet moment.

After the game, Auriemma was asked what he told Bueckers in that moment. While other figures in sports might have kept the words to themselves, Auriemma let the audience in.

"I love you,” Auriemma said he told Bueckers. “That's all I could say. I love you."

Bueckers was already set to leave UConn with a legacy few players could ever match. Now, she leaves the university with another banner in the rafters as well.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

