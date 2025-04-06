Paige Bueckers’s Little Brother Had Sweetest Message for Her Before NCAA Title Game
Before Paige Bueckers plays in her second NCAA national championship game on Sunday, she received a sweet message from perhaps her biggest fan, her little brother Drew.
Bueckers is set to play in her final college basketball game, and Drew, who often has attended her games, congratulated her and wished her good luck ahead of the game.
“Hi Paige, it's Drew. I just want to congratulate you on everything you did," Drew said, via The Player's Tribune. "Helping our family, making us proud, all the adversity you went through, and all the ups and downs. You’re such a great role model to me because you help people. You’re funny. You’re kind. And you’re always there for others. I love you so much, good luck in the championship game. We love you, go Huskies.”
Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will face South Carolina in the championship game, where the star guard will look to cap off her collegiate career by winning a title—the biggest accomplishment missing from her illustrious resumé. Bueckers has now been to the NCAA Final Four four times and is returning to the championship game for the first time since 2022. UConn also faced South Carolina in that championship matchup, but lost 64-49.
Though Bueckers will still go down as a women's college basketball great, she can cement her legacy if UConn wins the championship this time around.