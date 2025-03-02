Paige Bueckers Pays Sweet Tribute to UConn After Induction Into Ring of Honor
On Sunday, UConn inducted Paige Bueckers into the the Huskies of Honor, the team's version of a ring of honor, after their dominant 92-57 win over Marquette. The induction comes on senior night, when Bueckers and her fellow senior teammates, Kaitlyn Chen, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, were honored following UConn's final game of the regular season.
"Thank you guys for coming out," Bueckers told the crowd after her induction. "Thank you for an amazing four, five, six years. The basketball capital of the world wouldn't be what it is without you guys, the support through the up and downs of the journey of all our careers, you've been there every step of the way. Best fans in the country, best support system in the country. I couldn't imagine having gone to a different place. This was a dream come true, and I'm forever grateful for it. We wear this jersey with pride to make you guys proud."
Bueckers is now heading to the postseason, which will be the final stretch of her storied career at UConn. Over her time at UConn, Bueckers became the AP and Naismith Player of the Year as just a freshman, the first freshman in women's basketball to ever do so. She then dealt with injuries over her next two seasons, including a torn ACL that cost her the entire 2022-23 season. Since coming back, she has once again returned to All-American form, and has been regarded as one of, if not the best player in the country.
Bueckers, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft this year, still has one major item she could add to her college resumé this season—a NCAA championship. Over her five seasons at UConn, Bueckers has made the Final Four three times and finished as the runner-up in 2022, but is still looking for her first title. She will get one more crack at a championship over the next month before closing out her career with the Huskies and heading to the WNBA.