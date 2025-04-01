Paige Bueckers Praises UConn's Connection as Program Heads to Record 24th Final Four
The UConn Huskies defeated the University of Southern California Trojans in the women's Elite Eight on Monday to advance to their 24th program Final Four, the most in NCAA tournament history across either bracket.
Unsurprisingly, the team was led by a strong performance from senior Paige Bueckers, who had 31 points, three rebounds and six assists, though freshman Sarah Strong was also unbelievable, recording a fabulous 22 points, 17 rebounds and four dimes.
"It's a team win, a team victory," Bueckers said, speaking with ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. "The coaches do a really good job of preparing us for this moment. And we stepped up. We just have come together throughout everything, throughout the injuries, throughout the adversity, through everything, we've just come together and remained a team. Remained connected. Remained unaffected by everything that's going on. And we just stayed together. And that's how we got it done."
Given her strong performance on Monday, as well as during the team's win vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Rowe then asked the guard what she is "finding within herself right now." And the presumptive future No. 1 draft pick once again praised those around her.
"My teammates," she replied. "Sarah Strong, she played amazing tonight, 22 and 17. ... Kaitlyn Chen had an amazing night. Defensively, [KK Arnold], [Ashlynn Shade], [Azzi Fudd] stepped up in the fourth quarter. [Jana El Alfy], [Ice Brady] down in the paint. [Aubrey Griffin] coming in and changing the game. Everybody on the bench just providing energy for us. ... It takes a village and it's everybody's doing."
With the win, UConn will now advance to play UCLA on Friday. And with her performance, Bueckers is now the third all-time scorer in Huskies women's basketball history, surpassing Napheesa Collier with 2,402 points.