Fans Loved Paige Bueckers’s Savage Move After an Easy Layup in UConn’s Blowout Win
Whichever WNBA team ends up drafting UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers next spring, they had better know they’re getting Bueckers and her personality.
Bueckers put on a show in UConn’s 101-68 blowout win over Iowa State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Tuesday night, racking up 27 points to lift the Huskies to a sure victory.
Bueckers has now scored at least 24 points in each of her last three games, and the UConn guard was apparently in a bit of a bragging mood during the romp against the Cyclones.
In one sequence in the third quarter, an Iowa State player dove for a ball that was going out of bounds and desperately flung it back into play, but it landed in the hands of Bueckers, who was waiting under the basket. Bueckers made the easy, uncontested layup and then pointed at the Iowa State player, who was still down on the ground.
Fans loved it.