Paige Bueckers Sends Emotional Farewell Message to UConn Huskies
The day UConn Huskies fans have long dreaded is finally here: Paige Bueckers is leaving Storrs.
Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft earlier this month and will soon head to her new city to train with her new teammates. The 23-year-old guard will be leaving her friends, teammates and coaches behind as she prepares for the next chapter of her career but—as corny as it sounds—she'll always have the memories.
On Tuesday, Bueckers shared a few of those memories in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, in which she bid goodbye to UConn following an emotional season that saw her win her first NCAA championship. She included a tear-jerking slideshow of 20 photos taken throughout her five-year Huskies career.
"UConn Nation, where do I even begin," Bueckers wrote in the caption.
"These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life. The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it.
"From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU"
No—thank you, Paige. May the WNBA treat you well.