SI

Paige Bueckers Sends Emotional Farewell Message to UConn Huskies

Kristen Wong

Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard KK Arnold (2) hug during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard KK Arnold (2) hug during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The day UConn Huskies fans have long dreaded is finally here: Paige Bueckers is leaving Storrs.

Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft earlier this month and will soon head to her new city to train with her new teammates. The 23-year-old guard will be leaving her friends, teammates and coaches behind as she prepares for the next chapter of her career but—as corny as it sounds—she'll always have the memories.

On Tuesday, Bueckers shared a few of those memories in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, in which she bid goodbye to UConn following an emotional season that saw her win her first NCAA championship. She included a tear-jerking slideshow of 20 photos taken throughout her five-year Huskies career.

"UConn Nation, where do I even begin," Bueckers wrote in the caption.

"These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life. The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it.

"From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU"

No—thank you, Paige. May the WNBA treat you well.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/College Basketball