Paige Bueckers Makes Impressive UConn Basketball History in Senior Season

She broke UConn legend Maya Moore's school record.

Madison Williams

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball during a game.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball during a game. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers, the projected No. 1 WNBA pick this year, added her name to UConn's history books on Sunday in a very cool way.

Bueckers hit 2,000 career points on Sunday vs. Seton Hall, and she officially was the quickest to reach this milestone in UConn basketball history. It took her 102 games to log 2,000 points, and it previously took UConn legend Maya Moore 108 games to hit the mark. Moore holds the overall UConn scoring record with 3,036 career points, a mark that Bueckers won't hit as she prepares to join the WNBA after this college season.

Bueckers hit the historical jumper in the first half, causing the fans in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion to all rise to their feet.

Bueckers now ranks 12th all-time in UConn's scoring history. She currently trails Rebecca Lobo's 2,113 points from her career with the Huskies in 1992–95. We'll see how much Bueckers climbs the rankings before leaving for the WNBA.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

