Paige Bueckers Makes Impressive UConn Basketball History in Senior Season
Paige Bueckers, the projected No. 1 WNBA pick this year, added her name to UConn's history books on Sunday in a very cool way.
Bueckers hit 2,000 career points on Sunday vs. Seton Hall, and she officially was the quickest to reach this milestone in UConn basketball history. It took her 102 games to log 2,000 points, and it previously took UConn legend Maya Moore 108 games to hit the mark. Moore holds the overall UConn scoring record with 3,036 career points, a mark that Bueckers won't hit as she prepares to join the WNBA after this college season.
Bueckers hit the historical jumper in the first half, causing the fans in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion to all rise to their feet.
Bueckers now ranks 12th all-time in UConn's scoring history. She currently trails Rebecca Lobo's 2,113 points from her career with the Huskies in 1992–95. We'll see how much Bueckers climbs the rankings before leaving for the WNBA.