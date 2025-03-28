Patrick Mahomes Goes Bonkers Celebrating Texas Tech's Comeback Win Over Arkansas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had himself a night on Thursday.
Mahomes, a proud Texas Tech alum, watched as the No. 3 seed Red Raiders clawed their way back into a hard-fought game against No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Once trailing by 16 points, Texas Tech caught fire toward the end of regulation and forced overtime, where it went on to send the Razorbacks packing with an 85–83 win.
Mahomes was sweating through the game on social media. He didn't post anything all night until Texas Tech tied the game at 72 apiece with 9.7 seconds left in regulation. And once the Red Raiders won, well:
An appropriate reaction to what is, so far, the best game of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament. The Red Raiders' win after facing a 16-point deficit also marks the second-biggest comeback in the Sweet 16 in NCAA history.
Texas Tech now advances to the Elite Eight, where a matchup against No. 1 seed Florida awaits on Saturday. And you can bet Mahomes will be locked in when the game tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET.