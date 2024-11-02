SI

Potential 2026 No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Announces Commitment to College Hoops Powerhouse

The guard had no shortage of suitors.

Patrick Andres

Darryn Peterson watching an Ohio State football game.
Darryn Peterson watching an Ohio State football game. / Lori Schmidt/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

A college basketball superstar-in-waiting has found a home.

Guard Darryn Peterson—a prospect widely considered a candidate to become the first pick of the 2026 NBA draft—has committed to Kansas, he told CBS Sports Friday.

The star from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State, Ohio State, USC and others, per Kyle Boone of CBS.

Peterson told Paul Biancardi and Jeff Borzello of ESPN that he chose Kansas due to "the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program," while assuring fans he "will be dialed in when I am there."

The Jayhawks—who open their season Monday against Howard as the No. 1 team in the country—have not entered an NCAA men's tournament seeded lower than fourth since 2000.

Peterson, a 17-year-old native of Canton, Ohio, helped the United States win the FIBA Under-16 AmeriCup in 2023. His father played basketball at nearby Akron, while his brother Darryl plays football for Wisconsin.

