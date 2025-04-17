SI

Princeton Transfer Xaivian Lee Chooses SEC School

Xaivian Lee falls into the Rutgers Scarlet Knights cheerleaders during a game for Princeton.
Xaivian Lee, a two-time All-Ivy League performer from Princeton, is transferring to Florida.

Lee, who averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game as a junior, will join the Gators as they look to defend their national championship.

Lee has appeared in all 91 of Princeton's games over the last three seasons, including 59 starts over the last two. He's a career 33% three-point shooter, but has improved every season and made 36.6% of his three's last season.

Lee visited St. John's, Kansas and Florida in the last week, posting pictures of himself in the school's jersey at each stop along with the hashtag "notcommitted." Tuesday's post was Florida. On Wednesday he posted an incredible graphic showing him walking on water in a swamp with the national championship trophy, Canadian flag and alligator at his feet.

Lee should be a big addition for the Gators who will be losing Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard off their championship team.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

