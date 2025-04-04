Brother of Ex-Iowa Star Payton Sandfort Defects to Big Ten Rival via Transfer Portal
Next year, Iowa will have to adjust to life without guard Payton Sandfort. The guard was a capable performer for the Hawkeyes for four years, winning the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023 and making the All-Big Ten team a year later.
What Iowa might not have counted on is Sandfort's brother leaving as well—for a rival to boot.
Forward Pryce Sandfort is transferring from the Hawkeyes to Nebraska, he announced in a Friday morning social media post depicting him with Fred Hoiberg—the coach of the Cornhuskers.
Pryce averaged 8.8 points per game for Iowa in '24—a substantial jump from a 2.3-point-per-game performance in '23.
Nebraska regressed slightly from '24—a season that saw the Cornhuskers nab their highest NCAA men's tournament seed since 1994—but still posted a solid 19–14 record.
The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, dismissed coach Fran McCaffery after a 17–16 season in favor of Drake boss Ben McCollum.