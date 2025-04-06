RANKED: Four Big Dunks from Auburn and Florida’s Final Four Matchup
The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers played a very entertaining Final Four game on Saturday in a matchup between two No. 1 seeds. Florida came out on top, beating Auburn 79-73 to advance to the national championship game.
The second half of the game featured some awesome highlights and some of the toughest dunks of the entire tournament. Here are the four best dunks of the game ranked by how many of you typed "OMG" into your group chats when they happened.
4. Dylan Cardwell With Authority
A nice pass from Denver Jones set up a vicious dunk by Dylan Cardwell midway through the second half. No one will ever talk about this play against because of the next few dunks. Still, it was good offense in a big game and that's worth celebrating.
3. Johni Broome's Surprisingly Sweet Alley Oop to Dylan Cardwell
Johni Broome was Auburn's leading scorer this year. He only averaged 2.9 assists this season. When he got the ball with his team down one with just under seven minutes remaining it looked like he was going to take a shot. Instead, he just tossed the ball up near the rim. Perfectly. And Cardwell threw it down.
2. Alijah Martin Just Flying Through the Air
Alijah Martin beat Broome to a loose ball and accelerated so quickly that Broome couldn't even intentionally foul him. Martin bounced it once, took off a step inside the free throw line and soared to the basket for a dunk. It looked like he had jumped from too far away to make it, but boy did he throw it down with ease. For most people that would be their best dunk of the game.
1. Alijah Marin on Everybody
A very short time later Martin beat another Auburn player to a loose ball, accelerated up the court and just about dunked on the entire state of Alabama. Martin's athleticism was on full display on both of these dunks, but throwing it down in and on traffic here was the ultimate exclamation mark.