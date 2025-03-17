Ranking Every Mascot in the 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament Field
At its heart, March Madness is not a spectator sport. The NCAA men's and women's tournaments are meant to be experienced viscerally—whether through your team's participation, neutral observation, or the simple joy of filling out a bracket.
Because of the tournament's simplicity—68 teams, single elimination—it lends itself well to the attention of fans who normally have no interest in sports. This has given rise to the phenomenon of the "mascot bracket," in which the basketball agnostic in your life fills out their bracket based solely on mascot quality.
If that's you, we are here to help. For the second straight year, Sports Illustrated has ranked the field's 68 mascots on a scale from creepy to commendable. Here they are, with scattered commentary where appropriate.
Teams without mascots
Illinois and San Diego State, for fairly intuitive reasons, do not have school-sanctioned mascots. Ole Miss, in the tournament for the first time in six years, also does not have one at the moment. Michigan has not had one in almost a century (shout-out to Biff the live wolverine). This gives us a tidy 64 for this year's rundown.
Duh. The feline whose psychotic eyes have launched a million off-color jokes. He'll be here until the Last Judgment.
May actually have been overrated last year (you'll notice that some modest reshuffling has taken place for returnees). His head and torso simply do not jive. Look for him in the next edition of The Purge.
61. Rodney (VCU)
The worst of the newcomers, although the above profile suggests he hasn't always looked like a creepypasta character. If VCU leads him out of the uncanny valley, he could rise.
59. Cy the Cardinal (Iowa State)
An oddly muted mascot for one of the sport's most iconic programs.
56. T-Roy (Troy)
These mascots are grouped together for a reason: all are from otherwise anodyne mid-majors, all are humans with questionable grins, and all have the vague menace of Robbie Rotten from LazyTown.
53. Boomer, Sooner and Top Daug (Oklahoma)
A significant gulf exists here between the slightly offputting Boomer and Sooner and the adorable, elegentaly hatted Top Daug.
52. Brusier and Marigold (Baylor)
Not his fault that purple isn't a flattering color on a panther.
49. Johnny the Thunderbird (St. John's)
(But let's face it, Rick Pitino is the real St. John's mascot).
48. Sammy C. Hawk (UNC Wilmington)
We're starting to move out of "overtly unnerving" territory now. Sammy's mask-like coloring stirs memories of John Collins at the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest.
47. Thunder the Antelope (Grand Canyon)
45. Spike the Bulldog (Gonzaga)
44. Durango (Omaha)
This year's recipient of the "Fiercest Puppet Facsimile" award, won last year by UAB.
43. Billy the Bluejay (Creighton)
Getting docked a bit from last year as we face up to the reality that the old Billy might've been better.
42. Monte (Montana)
41. Joe and Josephine Bruin (UCLA)
As it did in the 1975 tournament, UCLA comes out on top in the battle of the bears.
40. Eddie the Cougar (SIU Edwardsville)
A good, nice, solid mascot with enough pull to get his own staff directory page—more than most critters can say!
39. Mr. Commodore (Vanderbilt)
A more bombastic version of the Robbie Rotten group—look at that elegant coat.
38. Wilbur and Wilma (Arizona)
36. Iggy (Marquette)
35. Shasta (Houston)
34. Tusk (Arkansas)
Some pig, even if he is a little on the grimy side.
33. Emmit S. Burg (Mount St. Mary's)
Absolutely a contender for the cleverest name on this list; Mount St. Mary's is located in Emmitsburg, Md.
32. Sparky (Liberty)
31. Clawed the Eagle (American)
Slight edge to Clawed in this battle of the Eagles for his snazzy getup, although there's something to be said for Sparky's flame-themed name.
30. Spiro the Spartan (Norfolk State)
Would be higher if there were not a second Spiro the Spartan. Let them fight!
29. Pouncer the Tiger (Memphis)
28. Truman the Tiger (Missouri)
26. Louie the Cardinal (Louisville)
Yes, he is a cardinal with teeth. Yes, he is ranked way ahead of the other cardinal with teeth, Cy the Cardinal. Yes, it's because cyclones are not birds.
25. Big Jay (Kansas)
23. Big Al (Alabama)
Underranked in last year's edition—he effectively walks the cute/fearsome line like few other mascots.
21. Cam the Ram (Colorado State)
A school symbol as much as a mascot, he gets props for having a giant "M" on his stomach lest he be mistaken for another college's diamondback terrapin.
18. Aubie (Auburn)
16. Tupper (Bryant)
15. Jonathan (UConn)
13. Griff (Drake)
The Good Pooches section, joined by new arrival Tupper—isn't he perfect?
12. Frankie the Friar (St. Francis)
An objectively bonkers mascot on a list full of them—maybe even more so than Providence's Friar Dom. If a character from Nickelodeon's golden age embraced the monastic life, we'd probably see him in Loretto, Pa.
The list of Good Pooches WhoAlso Function as Regional Cultural Symbols is joined by Uga, back after a 10-year hiatus. As the star of a Clint Eastwood film, he is probably the most famous mascot on this list.
It might be heresy to put a mascot five years into its Divison I life ahead of Uga, but King Triton has earned it (even if he is not, technically, a king outside of Disney auspices). The combination of attention to detail (look at that well-manicured beard) and silliness (what appears to be a foam or foam-like trident) set him apart.
How many mascots are used as a credible stand-in for their team's name?
5. Albert and Alberta Gator (Florida)
Unfortunately for Albert, a different Albert the alligator has spent the last year in the news.
Flirted with danger during football season; mercifully survived to see hoops.
Flies into the top three after a box-office 12 months that saw him a) draw the attention of fellow Pacific Northwest native Sydney Sweeney, b) fight with Deion Sanders Jr. over the Heisman race, and c) star in a legitimately funny Allstate ad. At least one Disney property is still drawing.
She was No. 1 last year, and she is now the owner of her own NIL deal. Any other year, she'd be the champion, and she remains Ohio's only native kangaroo and a trailblazing female mascot. Unfortunately for her...
1. D'Artagnan and the Blue Blob (Xavier)
...she is up against a true juggernaut. D'Artagnan by himself would be a top-20 mascot, being immaculately rendered and named for history's most famous Musketeer.
However, at Xavier, the secondary mascot is the main attraction. That would be the Blue Blob, introduced as a kid-friendly alternative to D'Artagnan. A star of stage and screen, the ever-huggable, unflappable Blue Blob is as Cincinnati as Over-the-Rhine and Skyline Chili. Long may he roll.