Richard Pitino Had the Perfect Response to His Father's Fiery Viral Halftime Speech

The younger Pitino nailed this one.

New Mexico Lobos head coach Richard Pitino and St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino on Nov 17, 2024.
Not long after the fiery, expletive-laden halftime speech from legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino went viral, his son Richard Pitino, head coach of the New Mexico Lobos, has weighed in on the clip—and with the perfect bit of commentary, might we add.

"PTSD of the time I didn’t make my bed," the younger Pitino quipped in response to the awesome video, which sees the St. John's Red Storm coach motivate his team to a comeback victory over Providence on Dec. 20.

The clip was taken from Pitino: Red Storm Rising, a Vice Sports docuseries chronicling Pitino's time at St. John's, where he is currently in his second season. Even at 72, it's clear the basketball Hall of Famer knows how to pump up a team. His son, however, sees it a bit differently ... but can you blame him?

