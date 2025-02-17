Fans Loved Rick Pitino's Fiery Speech Before Epic St. John's Comeback vs. Providence
Rick Pitino can still give one heck of a speech.
On Monday, video circulated of the 72-year-old St. John's coach exhorting his team to play better and battle through adversity during what wound up being a comeback victory over Providence on December 20.
That is a phenomenal speech that clearly sank in with his players. And fans on social media were eating it up.
The clip is from the Vice Sports docuseries Pitino: Red Storm Rising that is chronicling Pitino's time at St. John's. The Basketball Hall of Famer is in his second season coaching the Red Storm and he has the program ranked in the top 10, with a 22–4 record and a 13–2 mark in the Big East.
Pitino hasn't lost his touch. He's still the fiery head coach he was back when he was leading Kentucky to a national title in 1996. The all-time great has a career record of 753–307 (.712).