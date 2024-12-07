Rick Pitino's Classy Gesture Pays Tribute to Late St. John's Legend Lou Carnesecca
In St. John's first game since the passing of legendary men's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca, current head coach Rick Pitino paid homage to the Hall of Famer.
Before the Johnnies' game against Kansas State Saturday, Pitino took off his suit jacket to reveal a tailor-made sweater that is a replica of Carnesecca's trademarked outfits.
Pitino cracked a smile as he revealed his custom tribute sweater, which led to a standing ovation from the fans at Carnesecca Arena. Carnesecca's seat at the stadium was left empty, per John Fanta of Fox Sports, and there was a pregame moment of silence to honor the late coach.
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang also wore a sweater Saturday as a nod to Carnesecca.
Carnesecca, also known as "Looie," died on Nov. 30, his family told the school. A St. John's alum, he led the men's basketball team for 24 years, beginning with a five-season stint from 1965 to '70 and then returned to coach the Johnnies from '73 to '92. He coached the New York Nets in the American Basketball Association for the three seasons in between.
“Looie had the quality of humility and the love of his players like no other coach,” Pitino said in September at a fund-raising dinner recognizing Carnesecca via the New York Daily News. “You knew why when you got to know him why the players loved him so much.
"I will never be able to be Lou Carnesecca at St. John’s, but I will be able to represent him in the right light.”